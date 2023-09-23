WINSTON-SALEM – Wake Forest couldn’t muster another comeback from a 17-point deficit.

Georgia Tech dealt the Deacons their first loss of the season with a 30-16 win on Saturday night at Wake’s home football stadium.

The Yellow Jackets (2-2, 1-1 ACC) jumped out to a 20-3 lead in the first half. Wake Forest (3-1, 0-1) rallied to within a touchdown and reached GT’s 21-yard line before Mitch Griffis was picked off — the fourth of five turnovers in the game by the Deacons.

Griffis was also sacked eight times.

The Deacons had over 200 rushing in spite of the sacks; the problem, as it was last week in falling behind Old Dominion by 17 points, were the turnovers.

Wake Forest scored the first points of the game on Matthew Dennis’ 25-yard field goal. That came on Wake’s first drive of the game and you could argue it was the only positive development of the first half for the Deacons.

GT had two plays of at least 30 yards on the next drive; a 38-yard pass to backup tight end Luke Benson, and a 31-yard touchdown pass dropped into a bucket by Haynes King to Eric Singleton Jr.

The Yellow Jackets added a second touchdown midway through the second quarter, with King hitting Abdul Janneh for a 33-yard touchdown.

That was GT’s fourth play of at least 30 yards; Wake’s defense entered this game having allowed nine plays of at least 30 yards, one of the worst rates in the country in allowing lengthy plays.

Aidan Birr made field goals of 25 and 48 yards in the last 3½ minutes of the first half for the 20-3 lead at halftime, marking the second straight week the Deacons trailed by 17 at the break.