WINSTON-SALEM – Whether Wake Forest’s football game at Florida State is played with a hurricane making landfall Saturday is in the hands of the ACC and Florida State.

And if they don’t make the correct decision, Wake Forest still might decide to not put its football team in harm’s way, coach Dave Clawson said on Tuesday.

“It’s one of those deals that you certainly hope that the ACC office makes the right decision,” Clawson said. “If they don’t, we will. We’re not going to travel down there and put anybody at risk.”

Hurricane Ian is currently a category 3 and is in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. It is scheduled to make landfall north of Venice, Fla., on Wednesday evening.

“It’s not just the flight,” Clawson said. “It’s the hotel, do they have electricity? Are they going to be able to feed us? … If all of those things are checked and we feel it’s safe, and the ACC determines that it’s safe and we feel that it’s safe, there’ll be a game.”

Clawson said right now the decision is in the hands of Florida State and the ACC right now, and that later in the process is when Wake’s decision-making on traveling comes into the equation.

Other football games – not just in the state of Florida – have been adjusted. Florida moved its home game against Eastern Washington to Sunday. South Florida moved its home game against East Carolina from Tampa, Fla., to Boca Raton, Fla. South Carolina will play host to South Carolina State on Thursday night.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers relocated to south Florida for the rest of the week for their practices.

There is not a deadline of when a decision has to be made by. Wake Forest is scheduled to fly privately to Florida on Friday.

“I don’t know,” Clawson said when asked if there was a deadline to make travel arrangements. “I had enough emails and texts on this subject, I’m worn out by it. … We want to play. We absolutely want to play.

“But only if it’s safe and appropriate.”

Clawson was clear on this much:

“This is in the league’s hands and Florida State’s hands and we would hope that they make the right decision,” he said. “But if we feel there’s any danger to our players going down there, we’re not going to go.”