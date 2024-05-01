Wake Forest gave up the first five runs, rallied to take a seven-run lead, had that narrowed to one, and held on to beat High Point 15-12 on Wednesday night.

The rollercoaster of a night is Wake’s second topsy-turvy win of the week, the Deacons (29-16) having beaten Appalachian State 10-9 on Tuesday night in Shelby.

Similar to that game, Wake Forest was in an early hole. Blake Morningstar gave up a couple of two-run homers, one in each of the first two innings.

Wake Forest had a five-run top of the third to tie the game. Jake Reinisch and Adam Tellier had two-run hits, and Antonio Morales drove in the fifth run with a single.

High Point (24-22) regained the lead with a run against David Falco Jr. in the bottom of the inning. Wake Forest took the lead for good in the fifth when freshman outfielder Liam Willson, having made his collegiate debut a night earlier, hit a three-run homer.

The Deacons piled up a 13-6 lead with another five-run inning, this one coming in the seventh. Cam Nelson drove in a run with a fielder’s choice, Marek Houston singled in a run, Seaver King got hit by a pitch to force in a run, and then Reinisch had a two-run single aided by an error.

High Point scored five runs in the bottom of the inning. The first three were against Will Ray, who served up a three-run homer; the other two came against Josh Gunther.

Gunther also gave up a run in the eighth that made it a 13-12 game.

Wake Forest got a couple of insurance runs in the ninth with Reinisch’s fourth hit of the game, driving in Nick Kurtz; and on a sacrifice fly by Jack Winnay.

Cole Roland pitched the ninth for his fourth save of the season (and second in as many days).

Reinisch was 4-for-6 with five RBI. Tellier and Morales both had two hits each. Kurtz went to the plate six times and didn’t record an at-bat; he walked all six times.

Joe Ariola recorded one out to end the eighth; he and Roland were the only Deacons pitchers who didn’t allow at least one run.