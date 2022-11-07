Wake Forest opened its men’s basketball season with a grinding 71-59 win over visiting Fairfield on Monday night at Joel Coliseum.

The Deacons opened the season with an 18-for-46 shooting performance, including 6 of 22 on 3-pointers. What offset the cold night from the field was a 29-for-39 clip on free throws.

Returners Daivien Williamson and Cameron Hildreth, along with transfer Andrew Carr, all had 14 points apiece to lead the Deacons. Freshman Bobi Klintman made it four players in double-figure scoring with 11 points, along with a team-best six rebounds.

Fairfield led by as much as six in the first half before Wake Forest took a lead, going into halftime with a 32-25 advantage. The Deacons never trailed in the second half, but the Stags cut Wake’s lead to 50-49 with 5:58 left.

That’s when Hildreth and transfer Tyree Appleby both scored six points each in the next four minutes, with Williamson then draining a 3-pointer to give the Deacons an 11-point lead with about 90 seconds left to play.

Hildreth didn’t start the game, but played the third-most minutes (28) behind Williamson (35) and Carr (34). Klintman played 25 minutes off of the bench, too.