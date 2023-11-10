Wake Forest narrowed a double-digit deficit in the waning minutes but couldn’t complete the comeback, falling to Georgia 80-77 on Friday night at Stegeman Coliseum.

Georgia (1-1) surged ahead in the early minutes of the second half and led by as much as 13, with as little as 7½ minutes left. The Deacons (1-1) used a 12-1 run to get back into the game, and scored the final six points.

But Cameron Hildreth’s 3-pointer in the final seconds was off, dealing the Deacons their first loss of the season in the end of a home-and-home series that Wake Forest won the first half of last year.

“It was a blown opportunity on the road and one we aren’t going to have a chance to get back in the non-conference,” coach Steve Forbes said. “We are going to have to go back and get better.”

Kevin Miller led Wake Forest with 22 points and with seven assists, was responsible for half of the Deacons’ total assists. Andrew Carr scored 18 and had a test-best eight rebounds (sharing that with Marqus Marion), but was limited by picking up three fouls in the first half.

Hunter Sallis (13) and Hildreth (12) combined for 25 points, but on a combined 9-for-31 shooting.

Noah Thomasson led Georgia with 21 points and Jabri Abdur-Rahim added 18.

Wake Forest has a bit of a break before playing three games in four days at the end of next week, as it’s headed to the Charleston Classic. The first game is against Utah on Nov. 16.