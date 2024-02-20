Wake Forest got its first loss out of the way earlier than what’s been the norm.

The Deacons lost at UNC Greensboro 4-3 on Tuesday, dropping their first mid-week game of the season against a Triad rival.

In the last two seasons combined, the Deacons were 23-4 in mid-week games. Wake Forest started last season 13-0, and started the 2022 season with 11 straight wins.

No such start is in the cards for a Wake Forest team (3-1) that managed four hits against UNCG (4-0). The Deacons never led, tying the game at 1-1 in the fourth and then gave up one run in the sixth and two in the seventh. Wake Forest got two runs in the eighth, on Tate Ballestero Jr.’s RBI double and Austin Hawke’s bases-loaded walk, but couldn’t get a runner in from second in the ninth.

Freshman lefty Haiden Leffew started for Wake Forest, pitching four innings and allowing one run. He had eight strikeouts.

UNCG scored the go-ahead run against Will Ray, who pitched two innings and gave up two hits. Freshman two-way player Cameron Nelson got one out, walked two batters and hit one, and was charged with two runs when Jake Ogden hit a two-out, two-run single off of David Falco Jr.

Wake’s four hits were one each by Seaver King, Jake Reinisch, Marek Houston and Ballestero. The Deacons also had seven walks and two hit batters, stranding 11 runners.