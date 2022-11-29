This time, Steve Forbes opted to foul when leading by three.

It worked the first time and it didn’t have to work a second time.

Wake Forest won at Wisconsin 78-75 on Tuesday night at Kohl Center in the final version of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.

Holding a three-point lead after clutch free throws by Tyree Appleby — the last of his season-high 32 points — Forbes had Cameron Hildreth commit a foul with 9 seconds left.

“We just got enough stops at the end of the game to win it,” Forbes said. “We lost a game like this about a week ago to Loyola Marymount. We didn’t foul, they came down, made a 3, we went to overtime, we lost.”

Chucky Hepburn made those two ensuing free throws — the sophomore had a career-high 23 points — and then Hildreth made a coupe of clutch free throws on the other end.

Hepburn dribbled up the court again, down three in the final seconds, and hoisted a 40-footer before Hildreth could commit a foul. When it missed and the Deacons pushed the ball into the frontcourt, time expired.

“It’s a great win for our program,” Forbes said. “I know this is a really hard place to play. I have an unbelievable amount of respect for this program, for Coach (Greg) Gard and the past, so I walk out of here with a lot of pride for Wake Forest winning here tonight.”

Appleby’s 32 points led the Deacons (7-1), who head into Friday night’s ACC opener at Clemson riding a three-game winning streak.

It’s Appleby’s first 30-point game since his sophomore season at Cleveland State during the 2018-19 season — he had two of them, for 33 and 37 points, that year.

“I just let the game flow,” Appleby said. “Coach just kept calling plays and I just kept making the right reads.”

A barrage of Appleby 3s kept the Deacons within striking distance as the second half wound down. Wisconsin (5-2) led by five when Appleby made three 3s in a span of 107 seconds.

That spurt didn’t vault Wake Forest into the lead, as each 3-pointer was answered by a Wisconsin score, but it helped a bridge a gap of about seven minutes when Appleby was the only Deacon to score.

“We came into the huddle, after the media (timeout), and Coach told us we’ve just got to calm down and we’re going to get right back in this game,” Appleby said.

Hildreth made a baseline floater with 34.4 seconds left to give Wake Forest a 74-73 lead. That was the sixth and final lead change of a second half that saw Wake Forest lead by as much as seven early, and Wisconsin lead by five with four minutes left.

The sophomore from England had 15 points and seven rebounds; Damari Monsanto was the other Deacon to finish in double-digit scoring, with 13 points.

Monsanto drilled a corner 3 on a secondary break off an assist from Hildreth with about three minutes left.

Matthew Marsh had eight points and a team-high nine rebounds, and came up big defensively when the Deacons needed him most.

“On the last possession when we really needed to hold our own, Matthew Marsh put his chest on (Tyler) Wahl and he forced him to miss,” Forbes said, noting a missed shot in the paint with 15 seconds left, off which Wake Forest wound up with possession after the ball was batted out of bounds.

The Deacons improved to 14-6 all-time in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge, and will wrap things up tied with Virginia for the second-most wins in the event’s history (Duke enters Wednesday night’s game 19-4 all-time).

Wake Forest made its first three 3-pointers of the game, and then missed 13 straight. That streak ended with Daivien Williamson’s 3-pointer — his first points since the Deacons were in Jamaica, having missed the last two games — with 10:21 left that gave Wake Forest a 52-48 lead.

Wake Forest didn’t have an issue carrying its offense over from the last two games to the start of this one.

The Deacons scored 15 points in the first five minutes, racing out to a five-point lead in the midst of a making nine straight field goals.

Understandably, that wasn’t sustainable.

The Deacons and Badgers slowed down in the middle segment of the first half. Wake Forest had a 7-0 run that took almost seven minutes, as Wisconsin went without a field goal for 7½ minutes.

Hepburn made a shot from behind the halfcourt line to cut in half what was Wake’s biggest lead of the first half, 37-31, before the buzzer.

Wisconsin was 12-for-28 on 3-pointers, with Wahl scoring 17 points, Steven Crowl scoring 15, and Connor Essegian adding 12.