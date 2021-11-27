Wake Forest cruises to ACC championship

Wake Forest is headed to the ACC championship after a business-like 41-10 win over Boston College on Saturday at Alumni Stadium.

The Deacons (10-2, 7-1 ACC) clinched the Atlantic Division championship with a dominant performance, winning on the road after suffering a pair of road losses this month, and will face Pittsburgh next Saturday in Charlotte in the ACC championship game.

Sam Hartman threw two first-half touchdown passes to A.T. Perry, making him the school’s single-season touchdown catches leader, to put the Deacons up 24-10 at halftime.

The two-touchdown cushion at halftime first became a three-score lead on Nick Sciba’s second field goal of the game, and then ballooned to a 41-10 lead with a late third-quarter touchdown run by Christian Turner and an early fourth-quarter touchdown pass from Hartman to Blake Whiteheart.

Not to be lost in the offensive fireworks from the Deacons, Wake’s defense held BC under 200 yards through the first three quarters.

Within that: BC ran 15 plays for 131 yards (8.7 yards per play) on its two scoring drives.

On 10 other possessions through the end of the third quarter, BC ran 23 plays for 61 yards (2.7 yards/play) and committed three turnovers (interceptions by Ja’Sir Taylor and Malik Mustapha, plus a fumble recovery by Mustapha). The yardage number is more impressive considering 33 of the yards came on the final play of the first half, with Wake’s defense conceding yards.

BC only had 19 passing yards and wound up with negative yards in the fourth quarter, with a lot of reserves in the game.

Wake Forest scored first on Hartman’s tough, twisting 7-yard touchdown run, and two possessions later Hartman hit Perry for a 33-yard catch-and-run touchdown.

The first touchdown to Perry was set up by Taylor’s sixth career interception, and slot receiver Jaquarii Roberson had a key downfield block to spring Perry.

BC (6-6, 2-6) answered with a seven-play, 66-yard drive in which every play was a run until a 15-yard touchdown pass from Phil Jurkovec to tight end Trae Berry on third-and-11.

Wake Forest and BC traded field goals early in the second quarter, and then traded turnovers – Jurkovec coughing up a fumble deep in Eagles’ territory, and then Hartman being picked off in the end zone four plays later.

The Deacons’ halftime margin was made possible with a 10-play, 50-yard two-minute drill, ending with Hartman zipping a pass to Perry in the end zone.