WINSTON-SALEM – Ready or not, the next time Wake Forest’s men’s basketball team takes the court at Joel Coliseum will count against the win-loss record.

After Tuesday night’s 82-69 win over Winston-Salem State, the Deacons have some work to do between now and Monday night’s season opener against Fairfield.

“It’s a learning experience for us. I didn’t think we had a great week of practice,” coach Steve Forbes said. “I told them that. We didn’t really make the improvement that we needed to make from the Ohio State scrimmage to tonight.”

When Forbes says the Deacons haven’t improved as much as he’d have liked since that closed-door scrimmage, two of his captains know what he means.

“Defense,” Tyree Appleby said.

“Yeah, I agree,” Andrew Carr chimed in.

The score against the Rams, who returned most of their core from a 19-7 team last season, was nearly identical to the 80-67 score that Wake Forest beat Ohio State by.

Forbes was mostly pleased with Wake’s second half against the Buckeyes; he was more pleased with the first half against WSSU than he was the second half.

“I think in both of the scrimmages … we’ve been able to score the ball, for sure,” Carr said. “A lot of different people can do that on our team, which makes us dangerous there.

“But just a bit more intensity on the details and on the fundamentals defensively, I think will help us grow this week in practice.”

Speaking of scoring, it was a guard-heavy performance at the top of the list.

Daivien Williamson (25 points) and Appleby (17) drove the bus offensively for the Deacons, which feels both like a departure from how balanced this team will be in the scoring category and like it’s representative that the two elder statesman guards will be the Deacons’ backbone.

Williamson has scored at least 25 points three times in the 55 games he’s played for Wake Forest in the past two seasons. He got there by making 7 of 10 shots, including a 3-for-6 clip on 3s, and 8 of 9 free throws.

“Daivien very rarely forces it,” Forbes said. “He took one heat-check there tonight, but you know, I’m all for that. … Him and Ty out there, those are two really good players. Ty had 17, shew.

“But you know, we need them to do that. They played a lot of minutes … and they probably will. Daivien is just a steady dude. He’s a great kid and a great representative of our school and of our city.”

Wake Forest jumped out to an 11-0 lead, with WSSU starting the game 0-for-9.

The Deacons led by as many as 17 in the first half and 19 early in the second half, but things weren’t destined to be as much of a blowout as last year’s 88-56 score in the edition of this game last year.

WSSU cut Wake’s lead to seven midway through the second half; that was as close as the Rams came.

Jao Ituka out

Wake Forest will be without its other primary ball-handler to go with Williamson and Appleby, as Forbes said Jao Ituka will miss at least 10 days because of the knee injury he suffered against Ohio State.

“It was more to it than what I thought,” Forbes said. “He’s got an issue there, we’re going to have to shut him down for a little bit. … I don’t see him playing for probably 10 days. It’s unfortunate for him and it’s unfortunate for our team because we need him.”

Ituka is a second-year guard who’s in his first season with Wake Forest after transferring from Marist. He was the MAAC freshman of the year last season.

Forbes had subbed in four players by the 13:54 mark of the first half, and all 11 healthy scholarship players had entered the game by the 5-minute mark.

While Wake Forest is going to have more depth this season than it had last year, that wasn’t exactly what Forbes wanted to do.

“We’ve gotta get some separation off the bench,” Forbes said. “I think right now we’re kinda just trying to play guys to see how they play. I’d rather see some separation here and see some guys step up and take some minutes.”