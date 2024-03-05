Wake Forest got pushed in its final mid-week game before ACC play starts, and pushed its winning streak to eight games.

The Deacons beat Georgetown 11-9 on Tuesday at David F. Couch Ballpark, coming back from a four-run deficit in the middle of the game and hanging on through some late-innings drama.

Georgetown (6-6) took a 6-2 lead with a five-run third inning. Four of those runs, and five total, were charged to freshman starter Haiden Leffew; Ben Shenosky entered and gave up a three-run homer to Joe Hollerbach.

Wake’s response came with a four-run fifth, tying the game at 6-6. That came via Jake Reinisch’s RBI single, Austin Hawke’s sacrifice fly, Antonio Morales’ bases-loaded walk, and an error when Marek Houston beat out a grounder at first base.

Reinisch delivered the go-ahead RBI an inning later, and then Jack Winnay — who homered earlier in the game, his sixth in the last eight games — drove him in with a single. Another run scored on an error, making it 9-6 through six.

Georgetown scored two in the seventh, put on base by Josh Gunther and driven in against Zach Johnston.

Reinisch provided some insurance with an RBI single in the seventh, and then Adam Tellier’s RBI single in the eighth pushed the lead back to three. David Falco Jr. closed the game, notching his third save of the season, while allowing one run in the ninth.

Reinisch was 4-for-5, with Winnay and Tellier both recording three-hit games. Nick Kurtz was 2-for-4 and walked twice; that was the extent of Wake’s offense, four players with multi-hit games and no other hits.

Wake Forest opens ACC play with a three-game series against Duke, which is also 11-1, this weekend.