Believe it or not, Wake Forest trailed in Tuesday night’s game at Georgia Tech.

No, seriously.

Wake Forest scored 23 straight points early and that laid the groundwork for an 80-51 steamrolling of Georgia Tech at McCamish Pavilion.

The Deacons (15-7, 7-4 ACC) won by 29 for the second straight game, having beaten Syracuse 99-70 on Saturday night. It’s quite the burst for a team looking to solidify its NCAA tournament resume this month.

Maybe the formula for a Wake Forest team that had lost four straight road games, two of which it had a 10-point lead at halftime, was to simply not allow the opponent to score for 8 minutes, 45 seconds.

If only it were that easy every game.

Georgia Tech (10-13, 3-9) scored the first three points of the game — a 3-pointer by Kowacie Reeves Jr. — and it was a while before the Yellow Jackets scored again.

Wake Forest scored the next 23 points. That run started with the Deacons’ five starters scoring two points each; first an Andrew Carr layup, two Cameron Hildreth free throws, a Hunter Sallis jumper in the paint, an Efton Reid III bucket, capped by a Kevin Miller layup.

Hildreth and Carr scored five more points during that 23-point burst, and the last three came from Damari Monsanto.

GT only stopped the run with a pair of free throws, and the Deacons tacked on a 10-0 run after that to make it a 33-5 game with about six minutes left in the first half.

The other part of this gashing was Wake's defensive prowess. GT started the game shooting 1-for-24, missing 22 straight shots after Reeves' 3.

Wake’s lead never sunk below 20 and apexed at 38 in the second half, when it was 70-32. The Deacons kept their main rotation in the game until the last few minutes, as the reminder that the NCAA’s NET rating system relies on offensive and defensive efficiency metrics in its formula.

The only drama left in most of the second half was whether this would be Wake’s largest ACC road victory ever. That record still stands, at 35, accomplished in 2005 on a trip to Clemson.

All five of the Deacons’ starters scored in double figures, led by Hildreth’s 17 points. He’s scored a combined 30 points in the last two games after reaching double figures once in the previous five — and that was a 10-point showing at UNC.

Miller and Carr had 13 points apiece, with Carr adding 10 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season and first since the Jan. 13 win over Virginia. Sallis and Reid had 10 points each, and Monsanto scored 11 off the bench.

Miles Kelly, GT's microwavable scorer, was scoreless and missed all five of his shots. Naithan George, a dynamic freshman point guard, had 12 points and seven assists but was 4-for-13 from the field. The Yellow Jackets were led by freshman forward Baye Ndongo's 14 points, 13 of those coming in the second half.