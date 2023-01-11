Wake Forest closed out the first half strong and pulled away in the second half for a 90-75 win over visiting Florida State on Wednesday night at Joel Coliseum.

The Deacons (12-5, 4-2 ACC) shot above 50% in both halves and had three players — Cameron Hildreth, Damari Monsanto and Andrew Carr — combine for 67 points on 23 of 32 shooting.

Hildreth, the sophomore guard from England, had a career-high 23 points on 9-for-14 shooting. This comes after he matched his previous career high with 19 at Louisville on Saturday.

Monsanto and Carr had 22 points apiece, with Monsanto catching fire. He made his first six shots — all of them 3s — and finished 6-for-8 from the field.

“Damari, he got us going. He shot the living crap out of it,” coach Steve Forbes said. “Every time he shot it, I thought it was going in. And it was. … I thought he played a pretty good floor game, he didn’t just go hunting it every possession.”

It was Monsanto’s fourth 20-point game of the season, and third in Wake’s last six games.

All that was left as minutes dwindled off the clock in the second half was for Wake Forest to close out the win.

Things wobbled — not nearly to the point of Saturday’s win at Louisville — but the Deacons’ lead never slipped below double digits after the first minute of the second half, and remained at least 12 for the last 10 minutes.

“We’ve been in positions where it’s been really close and we’ve lost, we’ve been up by 20 and lost, like LSU for example,” Hildreth said. “Every game, we learn. We come to practice, we learn.

“In the second-to-last media timeout, we said we can’t have another Louisville.”

The game was tied 23-23 with 6½ minutes left in the first half before the Deacons made their move with a 15-4 run. Two of Monsanto’s 3s came in that spurt, along with a 3-pointer by Carr.

Wake Forest made 14 3s, one off its season-high. It’s the fifth time in the last six games the Deacons have made double-digit 3-pointers.

“Offensively we were at a high level the whole game,” Forbes said. “We did turn them over 17 times. … I thought, for the most part, we played at a pretty high level until the last five minutes. And then we relaxed, again, you cannot do that, man.

“I’m not happy about that. We ended up winning by 15, I’m happy about that. But to be the team that we need to be, we can’t do that.”