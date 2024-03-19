It wasn’t the most comfortable of mid-week games, but it was a 7-3 win for Wake Forest’s baseball team against High Point on Tuesday night at David F. Couch Ballpark.

The Deacons (14-6) led throughout after back-to-back solo home runs by Adam Tellier and Seaver King in the first inning. King added a two-run double in the third.

Wake’s other runs came late and were driven in by catcher Cameron Gill. He singled in a run in the seventh to make Wake’s lead 5-3, and then added more insurance with a two-run, two-out single in the eighth.

Ben Shenosky (2-1) started for Wake Forest and pitched four innings, giving up one unearned run. He allowed two hits, didn’t walk or hit any batters, and struck out six.

Joe Ariola pitched a scoreless inning. Freshman Blake Morningstar gave up two runs in the seventh, with a couple of his runners scoring when Eric Grintz hit a two-run double off Andrew Koshy.

David Falco Jr. gave up a hit and two walks in the eighth. Will Ray entered with the bases loaded and got a pop out, and then had a 1-2-3 ninth for his first save of the season.