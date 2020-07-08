Holding 15 offers, but not planning to trim his list until the end of the summer, Coleman told DeaconsIllustrated.com that “Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Louisville, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Tulsa, Wake Forest and Memphis” are the schools staying in contact with him the most. Coleman has officially visited Wake Forest and has unofficially visited Georgia Tech, Florida, Florida State, Clemson, North Carolina and Memphis.

We asked Coleman if he was ‘Zoomed out’ from all of the virtual visits he has taken during the dead period that has been in effect since March 13.

“No, that’s not the case even though those virtual visits get kind of worn out after a while,” Coleman said. “I always tell the coaches, like, I wish I could actually be on campus instead of seeing it through the computer.”