One of the top prospects in the 2022 class in the state of Georgia is Chauncey Wiggins. The 6-foot-9, 195-pound forward doesn’t yet hold a Wake Forest offer but he is building a relationship with the coaching staff.

“I’ve talked with B.J. McKie like four times already,” said Wiggins. “They’ve talked to my parents. They’re maybe three hours from where I live. I know they had some good players back in the day.”