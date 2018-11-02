WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The Wake Forest men's basketball team earned a 106-74 exhibition victory over the Belmont Abbey Crusaders on Friday night at LJVM Coliseum. It was the Demon Deacons' final contest prior to their season opener vs. North Carolina A&T. Points were staggered across the roster for the Deacons. Freshman Jaylen Hoard led all players with a game-high 19 points along with nine rebounds in his debut for Wake Forest, followed by freshman Isaiah Mucius who added 17 points, 15 of which came in the second half, and seven rebounds.

Olivier Sarr posted a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds, while Chaundee Brown chipped in 15 points and Brandon Childress and Torry Johnson each notched 12. It didn't take long for the Demon Deacons to find their rhythm. Behind Childress and Hoard, Wake Forest jumped out to a 25-12 lead and went on an 11-0 run against the Crusaders. Belmont Abbey took advantage of some missed shots by the Deacs and kept within striking distance. With 4:51 to play in the opening half, Sarr blocked an incoming floater with authority and sent a dime to Brown for the "and one" conversion.

Eight Wake Forest players registered points in the first half as the Deacs took a 55-38 lead into the break.

Entering the second half, Wake Forest came out hot and hit back-to-back three-pointers, increasing their lead to 21 points with 17:29 left to play. With 12 minutes to go, the Crusaders went cold, going 6-for-14 from the field and 0-3 from beyond the arc.

The Deacs took off on a 6-0 run and led 77-50. The post play of Wake Forest buckled down and took control with a 54-24 rebounding advantage and 48 points scored in the paint. Late in the game, Wake Forest kicked into another gear and grew their lead to 34 points. The Deacs connected on six of their last eight attempts to secure the 106-74 victory. Wake Forest opens the regular season at the LJVM Coliseum against North Carolina A&T on Saturday, Nov. 10. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m