Wake Forest baseball weekend update

Wake Forest’s offense clicked into gear for the third game of a series against Virginia this weekend, and that helped the Deacons avoid a sweep and deal the Cavaliers their second loss of the season.

Eight runs was the magic number to win at David F. Couch Ballpark this weekend; Virginia won the first two games by scoring eight runs, and Wake Forest won the series finale by scoring eight.

The Deacons went to 18-6 overall and 4-5 in the ACC; Virginia is 22-2, 7-2 in the ACC.

Here is a quick recap of each game this weekend:

Virginia 8, Wake Forest 2

Wake Forest committed three errors, leading to four unearned runs, and the Deacons only managed four hits.

Rhett Lowder (5-1) lost for the first time this season, giving up seven runs (three earned) on six hits and four walks.

The Deacons’ bats were quieted by Nate Savino (4-0), who pitched 6 1/3 innings and allowed all four hits. He walked five batters, but Wake Forest stranded seven baserunners. Matt Wyatt pitched the final 2 2/3 innings and didn’t allow a hit.

Virginia 8, Wake Forest 0

Tommy Hawke hit a single with two outs in the ninth inning to break up a no-hitter, and that was just about the only positive in the game for the Deacons.

Josh Hartle (3-3) gave up six runs on eight hits and three walks. Seth Keener gave up two unearned runs in relief.

Wake Forest 8, Virginia 1

Wake Forest came alive offensively, starting with Adam Cecere’s two-run single in the first inning.

Brendan Tinsman launched a three-run homer in the third, and Cecere added a homer of his own in the fourth. Wake’s last two runs were driven in by doubles from Jake Reinisch and Pierce Bennett.

That proved to be more than enough support for starter Teddy McGraw (2-1), who pitched five innings and allowed one run on three hits and three walks, with six strikeouts.

Relievers Crawford Wade and Camden Minacci pitched two scoreless innings apiece to close out the game.