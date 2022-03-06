Wake Forest baseball weekend update

One blowout and one tight game spelled an abbreviated two-game weekend for Wake Forest’s baseball team, which beat UMass Lowell on Friday and Central Michigan on Saturday.

The pair of wins drove the Deacons’ record to 11-0, which is the program’s best start since the 1961 season. That was as far as Wake Forest’s unbeaten start lasted that year; the only better start in program history was a 15-0 start in 1949.

Here is a quick recap of each game this weekend:

Wake Forest 13, UMass Lowell 3

Wake Forest got out to a 12-0 lead after five innings and cruised to an easy Friday night win.

Adam Cecere and Brendan Tinsman both hit three-run home runs in the early onslaught, while Pierce Bennett had a couple of RBI singles. Brock Wilken, Tommy Hawke, Jake Reinisch and James Broderick all drove in runs in the first five innings.

That was more than enough support for Rhett Lowder, who won his third game of the season in as many starts. He needed only 79 pitches to get through six innings, allowing three hits, two walks and two runs, while striking out eight.

Brennen Oxford, Gabe Golob and Crawford Wade pitched an inning apiece in relief.

Wake Forest 4, Central Michigan 2

The Deacons used a three-run fifth inning to grab a lead, with Michael Turconi’s two-run homer as the highlight, to hang on for a tight win against the Chippewas.

The only run against freshman lefty Josh Hartle came in the top of the fifth on a two-out single. Hartle pitched six innings and allowed three hits, with strikeouts and zero walks.

Nick Kurtz tied the game in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI groundout, and Turconi followed with the go-ahead homer – his first of the season and fourth of his career.

Adam Cecere added a sac fly in the eighth, driving in Turconi.

Camden Minacci and Derek Crum pitched scoreless innings in relief. Eric Adler gave up a solo homer in the ninth and allowed three walks, but induced a pop-out to end the game.