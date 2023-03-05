Deacons run start to 13-0 with non-conference sweep

Wake Forest's Brock Wilken, front, and Adam Cecere celebrate one of this weekend's wins. (Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)

Wake Forest is through the first three weekends of the baseball season without a loss and with a clear picture of its strengths and … well, maybe it’s best to call them not-as-strong areas instead of weaknesses. The Deacons are 13-0 for the first time since 1949, when the program started 20-0. Wake Forest has outscored opponents 158-27 in getting strong performances in offense, pitching and defense. “We’ve got good starting pitching, we’ve gotten a quality start in every game,” coach Tom Walter, noting there might have been one narrow exception to that. “Defense obviously is right up there, and I like that we can beat you in different ways. “We’re not home-run reliant, we can grind out at-bats. I like where we are right now.” Wake Forest has played 12 of its first 13 games at home, and the one road game was at UNC Greensboro. The Deacons will leave the comfort of home with a trip to Coastal Carolina on Tuesday, and then open ACC play at Duke next weekend. ********** Here is a quick recap of each game this weekend:

Wake Forest 11, IPFW 0

On Friday, Wake Forest made the most of its eight hits and got a sterling performance from ace Rhett Lowder in what figures to be his last start against a mid-major team until late in the season. Nick Kurtz and Brock Wilken were a combined 4-for-7 with four runs scored and seven RBI, each of them homering as the 3-4 punch of the lineup. Leadoff hitter Tommy Hawke only had one hit but walked three times, and scored all four times he reached base. Lowder (3-0) pitched seven innings, allowing six hits and hitting one batter, without walking anybody and recording eight strikeouts. The reigning ACC pitcher of the year has thrown 19 innings this season, allowing 11 hits, one run and two walks, with 26 strikeouts. He hasn’t pitched over 90 pitches in any start.

Wake Forest 7, Ball State 4

On Saturday, all of the scoring came in the first four innings, with the Deacons holding on because their bullpen allowed one runner across the final four innings. Sean Sullivan (2-0) pitched five innings to notch the win, striking out another 10 batters (he has 31 in 15 innings this season). Cole Roland pitched two 1-2-3 innings, Seth Keener locked things down in the 8th, and closer Camden Minacci issued a walk in the 9th before picking up his second save of the season. Adam Cecere homered and Bennett Lee had a sac fly to give Wake Forest an early 2-0 lead in the 2nd. Ryan Peltier homered in the 3rd to tie the game. Later in the inning, Kurtz scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch and Justin Johnson hit a two-run homer that ultimately provided the runs that were the difference. Kurtz and Wilken drove in runs in the 4th to provide some breathing room. Cecere was the only Deacon with a multi-hit game, going 2-for-3.

Wake Forest 10, Cornell 3