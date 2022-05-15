Wake Forest baseball weekend recap

Wake Forest lost its third ACC series in its last four – with the one that wasn’t not a win, but last weekend’s split with Louisville – in losing two of three at North Carolina this weekend.

The Deacons (35-16-1, 12-14-1 ACC) couldn’t get their bats going in the first two games, then jumped out to an early lead and ran away with the series finale.

Wake Forest has four road games scheduled in a five-day stretch, starting with a Tuesday trip to Appalachian State and then a three-game series that starts Thursday at N.C. State.

Here is a quick recap of each game from this weekend:

UNC 3, Wake Forest 2

Wake Forest got an early two runs but couldn’t come up with hits in key spots, while UNC came up with the one that mattered most and beat Deacons ace Rhett Lowder (9-3).

Adam Cecere scored on Jake Reinisch’s double, with the aid of some sloppy defense, and Tommy Hawke drove in a run for Wake’s only two runs, coming in the second inning.

UNC got an RBI groundout in the third to make it a one-run game, and then freshman Vance Honeycutt hit a two-run homer in the sixth to deliver the game-winning runs.

The Deacons put two runners on base with two outs in the ninth, but Michael Turconi struck out to end the game.

Lowder gave up seven hits and one walk in seven innings, striking out six. His counterpart, Max Carlson, settled in after allowing the two early runs to pitch five innings, and Shawn Rapp and Davis Palermo pitched two scoreless innings apiece.

Wake Forest stranded 10 runners on base.

UNC 12, Wake Forest 3

A disastrous 10-run fifth turned the middle game of this series into a rout.

UNC sent 16 batters to the plate in the fifth, with seven of them recording hits. They were aided by one error, four wild pitches and one passed ball. The big hit was a three-run triple by Mikey Madej.

Josh Hartle (5-6) was tagged with the loss, giving up two runs in the third and facing four batters in the fifth, all of whom wound up scoring. Reed Mascolo, Eric Adler and Will Andrews all took shots at closing out the fifth and couldn’t get out of the inning – Derek Crum eventually got the Deacons out of the inning after the damage was done.

Wake’s runs were scored on a two-run homer by Pierce Bennett and a solo homer by Reinisch.

Wake Forest 11, UNC 2

Wake Forest’s lead was 10-1 after three innings, which was more than enough for a Deacons staff that bounced back from a rough Saturday.

Brendan Tinsman hit a two-run homer in the first and Nick Kurtz added a solo shot. Bennett had a two-run double in the second, and Reinisch provided the big hit with a grand slam in the third.

Teddy McGraw (4-2) gave up one run in 4 2/3 innings as Wake’s starter, allowing five hits and four walks. Gabe Golob, Crawford Wade and Camden Minacci combined for the other 4 1/3 innings, allowing four hits and one walk.