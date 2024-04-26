Wake Forest baseball weekend recap
Wake Forest came out of its offensive slumber just in time to win the series opener at Notre Dame.
The Deacons scored three runs in the eighth inning to win 4-3 on Friday in South Bend, Ind.
Wake Forest (27-14, 12-10 ACC) is trying to stay on its upward trend in the final month of the regular season, as the Deacons have won eight of their last 10 league games.
Here is a recap of each game this weekend:
Wake Forest 4, Notre Dame 3
On Friday, Jake Reinisch hit a game-tying two-run home run with two outs after Nick Kurtz walked, and then Seaver King walked and scored on a double by freshman outfielder Antonio Morales for the winning run.
Freshman Josh Gunther relieved Chase Burns (8-1) — who had another stellar outing — and recorded a 1-2-3 inning. Cole Roland struck out the side in the ninth to earn his second save of the year.
Burns had 14 strikeouts in his seven innings. He gave up an early solo homer by Connor Hincks, and then a two-run shot to Simon Baumgardt in the seventh that broke a 1-1 tie. Those were two of the four hits Burns gave up, and he walked two batters.
Wake Forest, coming off a less-than-inspiring 3-0 loss at Elon on Tuesday, had four baserunners in the first five innings (and the first inning ended in a double play). Wake’s run in the sixth inning came when Kurtz scored on a wild pitch; he reached via error.
(this will be updated after each game this weekend)