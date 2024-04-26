Wake Forest came out of its offensive slumber just in time to win the series opener at Notre Dame.

The Deacons scored three runs in the eighth inning to win 4-3 on Friday in South Bend, Ind.

Wake Forest (27-14, 12-10 ACC) is trying to stay on its upward trend in the final month of the regular season, as the Deacons have won eight of their last 10 league games.

Here is a recap of each game this weekend: