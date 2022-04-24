Wake Forest baseball weekend recap

Wake Forest’s baseball team had a no good, very bad weekend in its trip to Notre Dame.

The Deacons lost all three games in South Bend, Ind., with their bats failing to produce and too many defensive errors in the first two games, and then pitching unable to record shutdown innings in a high-scoring finale.

The sweep drops Wake Forest (28-12, 10-11 ACC) to a sub-.500 record in league play with three series left – though one of those won’t be next weekend. The Deacons will have a chance to reset some of their pitching rotation with two mid-week road games (High Point on Tuesday, Gardner-Webb on Wednesday), and then two home games against Longwood next weekend.

Notre Dame entered the weekend fifth in the Atlantic Division and stands a good chance to end it in first place.

**********

Here is a quick recap of each game this weekend:

Notre Dame 8, Wake Forest 3

Wake Forest missed a golden opportunity in the late innings coming out of a rain delay and the series opener got away from the Deacons’ bullpen.

Notre Dame was leading 4-0 going into the top of the seventh, but Wake Forest scored once and loaded the bases with no outs when the game was called because of inclement weather. After a delay of an hour and 10 minutes, the Deacons only added one more run – though the delay helped chase ace John Michael Bertrand from the mound.

Notre Dame regained control of the game with three runs in the bottom of the seventh, two of them unearned – the Deacons committed four errors in the game.

Adam Cecere had the only multi-hit game for the Deacons, going 2-for-4. Danny Corona, Chris Katz and Pierce Bennett had RBIs.

Notre Dame 21, Wake Forest 3

If Wake’s bullpen giving up three runs in the last two innings of Friday’s game was “got away from the Deacons” … well, this one was long gone.

Notre Dame’s score equivalent of three touchdowns and three PATs came on 19 hits, eight walks by a combined five Deacons pitchers, plus three more errors in the field.

Josh Hartle (4-4) gave up 11 runs in three innings, though only four of them were earned. He gave up nine hits and a walk. Seth Keener pitched two innings and recorded the only scoreless frame thrown by a Deacons pitcher, keeping the Irish off of the board in the fifth.

Derek Crum gave up five runs, Eric Adler gave up three, and Brennen Oxford gave up one, all of them pitching one inning apiece.

Brendan Tinsman went 2-for-3 with a solo homer; Bennett was 2-for-4.

Notre Dame 13, Wake Forest 12

Notre Dame never led until a walk-off hit by Carter Putz in the bottom of the ninth, capping a disappointing day for Wake Forest with blown leads of 8-2 and 12-8 en route to the final game of the sweep.

Wake Forest got three early RBIs from Michael Turconi, including a two-run homer, and then the Deacons exploded for a five-run fifth. Corona’s two-out, two-run single was a big hit in that inning, while Jake Reinisch and Chris Katz both walked with the bases loaded.

Notre Dame struck back with five runs in the bottom of the fifth, chasing starter Teddy McGraw.

Wake Forest regained control with Reinisch’s three-run homer in the sixth, coming with two outs; Notre Dame and Wake Forest scored one run apiece in the bottom of the sixth and top of the seventh, respectively.

And then the Irish tied the game with a four-run seventh, the last three runs coming on a homer by Jack Zystra.

Wake Forest got a leadoff walk in the eighth but was unable to score – Notre Dame’s Aidan Tyrell retired six Deacons in a row to end the game.