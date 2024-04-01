Wake Forest was swept in a three-game home ACC series for the first time since 2021, losing all three games this weekend to North Carolina amid a cavalcade of home runs. UNC (25-4, 10-2) hit 14 home runs this weekend, the most in the program’s history since at least 1999. The last time the Deacons lost all three games of a home ACC series was against Virginia Tech in April of 2021; pitching was also an issue then, giving up a combined 34 runs in that series. Wake Forest (17-10, 4-8 ACC) is in fifth in the ACC’s Atlantic Division and there’s an interesting way to look at that; the glass-half-empty version is that Wake Forest hasn’t played any of the teams above it in those standings, and the glass-half-full version is the same, but that it gives the Deacons room to move up if they turn things around. “I think this team has good baseball in front of it but we certainly didn’t show that this weekend,” coach Tom Walter said after Sunday’s loss. “We’ve got to find a way to turn the page and come out here on Tuesday and play well against UNC Greensboro.” Here is a recap of each game from this weekend:

UNC 6, Wake Forest 5

Advertisement

On Friday, UNC got four homers off Chase Burns and it was barely enough to win the series opener. Burns gave up a solo homer to Casey Cook in the first inning, and then a solo homer by Parks Harber in the second and a three-run blast by Cook. Wake’s ace settled in after that, pitching into the seventh. He had 14 strikeouts and didn’t issue a walk. But he surrendered a solo homer to Colby Wilkerson to lead off the seventh, which proved to be the winning run. The Deacons got a run in the first on Jake Reinisch’s single. They battled back after UNC’s lead was 5-1, getting a run on an error and a groundout in the second and coming within one run, at 5-4, on a solo homer by Reinisch in the fifth. Wake Forest had a two-out rally brewing in the ninth, with Seaver King and Reinisch both reaching on errors with two outs. Jack Winnay walked with the bases loaded to make it a one-run game. Chris Katz pinch hit for Javar Williams, who had one of Wake’s seven hits in the game, and struck out to end the game. Reinisch was 2-for-5 and Adam Tellier was 3-for-5.

UNC 10, Wake Forest 6

On Saturday, Harber hit three more homers and Luke Stevenson had a three-run homer in the eighth that helped put the game out of reach. Josh Hartle started, moved back to Saturday this weekend with Burns going to Friday, and pitched 4 2/3 innings. The only two runs he gave up were Harber’s first two homers. Hartle gave up five hits and a walk, striking out seven. The four relievers who entered after Hartle each gave up at least one run. David Falco Jr. gave up three, two of them earned, in 1 1/3 innings. Haiden Leffew also gave up three, and all of those were earned, in 1 2/3 innings. Blake Morningstar and Joe Ariola each pitched less than one inning and each gave up a run. The only reliever who didn’t allow a run was Will Gervase, and he walked two batters before recording the last out of the top of the ninth. Wake Forest got multi-hit games from Nick Kurtz, Marek Houston, King and Winnay. Kurtz and King drove in two runs apiece.

UNC 14, Wake Forest 10