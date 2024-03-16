Here is a recap of each game this weekend:

The Deacons dropped Friday’s game 16-10 against the Cavaliers, falling behind in the three-game series between the ACC’s teams that were in Omaha last year, but lost their first ACC series of the season last weekend.

On Friday, all but one of Virginia’s runs came in two separate innings — and only half of Virginia’s runs were earned.

With Wake Forest scoring the first five runs — four of them on an Adam Tellier grand slam — Virginia scored seven in the second inning against Josh Hartle. Those came on seven hits, three of them doubles and four singles.

Henry Ford’s two-run double was the only one that drove in multiple runs. The final run of the inning was scored after Hartle’s exit, with two passed balls allowing a run to score (Tate Ballestero was the catcher). Five of the seven runs came with two outs.

The Deacons got the lead back with a three-run third, on an RBI single by Javar Williams and two-run double by Cam Nelson. Wake Forest added runs in the fourth and sixth on a groundout and wild pitch.

And then came an eight-run sixth by the Cavaliers, all eight runs coming with two outs and all but one of the runs being unearned. After a bases-loaded HBP by William Ray, Tellier (at third base) dropped a pop-up that allowed two runs to score, tying the game at 10-10.

Ray walked in the go-ahead run, and then Virginia got a two-run singles by Griff O’Ferrall and Bobby Whelan, making it a 15-10 game. The Cavaliers got an insurance run on Jacob Ference’s solo homer in the eighth.

Adding to the misery, Wake Forest first baseman Nick Kurtz exited the game after two at-bats. He suffered an apparent shoulder injury while diving for a ball in the field.

(this will be updated following the other games this weekend.)