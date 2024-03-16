Wake Forest baseball weekend recap
A couple of nightmarish innings doomed Wake Forest in its series opener at Virginia.
The Deacons dropped Friday’s game 16-10 against the Cavaliers, falling behind in the three-game series between the ACC’s teams that were in Omaha last year, but lost their first ACC series of the season last weekend.
Here is a recap of each game this weekend:
Virginia 16, Wake Forest 10
On Friday, all but one of Virginia’s runs came in two separate innings — and only half of Virginia’s runs were earned.
With Wake Forest scoring the first five runs — four of them on an Adam Tellier grand slam — Virginia scored seven in the second inning against Josh Hartle. Those came on seven hits, three of them doubles and four singles.
Henry Ford’s two-run double was the only one that drove in multiple runs. The final run of the inning was scored after Hartle’s exit, with two passed balls allowing a run to score (Tate Ballestero was the catcher). Five of the seven runs came with two outs.
The Deacons got the lead back with a three-run third, on an RBI single by Javar Williams and two-run double by Cam Nelson. Wake Forest added runs in the fourth and sixth on a groundout and wild pitch.
And then came an eight-run sixth by the Cavaliers, all eight runs coming with two outs and all but one of the runs being unearned. After a bases-loaded HBP by William Ray, Tellier (at third base) dropped a pop-up that allowed two runs to score, tying the game at 10-10.
Ray walked in the go-ahead run, and then Virginia got a two-run singles by Griff O’Ferrall and Bobby Whelan, making it a 15-10 game. The Cavaliers got an insurance run on Jacob Ference’s solo homer in the eighth.
Adding to the misery, Wake Forest first baseman Nick Kurtz exited the game after two at-bats. He suffered an apparent shoulder injury while diving for a ball in the field.
(this will be updated following the other games this weekend.)