Deacons cap sweep of Dayton with a couple of 9-run games

Advertisement

Wake Forest put a mid-week loss in the rearview mirror by sweeping Dayton this weekend. The Deacons (6-1) lost at UNC Greensboro on Tuesday night — the same night that Dayton won at Vanderbilt. Bouncing back meant a 12-run thumping in the opener, a six-run to clinch the series, and a win in the finale that got a little tight at the end. Here is the story from Friday night’s series opener. Here is a recap of the rest of the weekend:

Wake Forest 9, Dayton 3

On Saturday, Marek Houston and Seaver King were a combined 5-for-8, both driving in two runs and King hitting a homer, to lead Wake’s offense. Dayton scored first, getting a two-run homer by Ryan MacDougall in the second inning. The Deacons took the lead in the bottom half of that inning, scoring on a groundout by Cameron Gill, a single by Houston, and an error. Wake Forest scored two runs in both the third and fourth. Jack Winnay and Houston had RBI singles in the third, and runs in the fourth came on a balk and a sacrifice fly by Austin Hawke. King added the last two runs, hitting a solo homer in the sixth and driving in Houston with a single in the seventh. Wake Forest only had eight hits, but also drew 13 walks, including four by Nick Kurtz and three by Jake Reinisch. Chase Burns (2-0) pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing all three of the Flyers’ runs. He gave up five hits and four walks, with eight strikeouts, and threw 93 pitches. William Ray pitched two hitless innings, only allowing a walk. David Falco Jr. got the final five outs, only facing four batters because of a strike-out, throw-out situation when he entered the game in the eighth.

Wake Forest 9, Dayton 6