Wake Forest baseball weekend recap
Deacons cap sweep of Dayton with a couple of 9-run games
Wake Forest put a mid-week loss in the rearview mirror by sweeping Dayton this weekend.
The Deacons (6-1) lost at UNC Greensboro on Tuesday night — the same night that Dayton won at Vanderbilt.
Bouncing back meant a 12-run thumping in the opener, a six-run to clinch the series, and a win in the finale that got a little tight at the end.
Here is the story from Friday night’s series opener.
Here is a recap of the rest of the weekend:
Wake Forest 9, Dayton 3
On Saturday, Marek Houston and Seaver King were a combined 5-for-8, both driving in two runs and King hitting a homer, to lead Wake’s offense.
Dayton scored first, getting a two-run homer by Ryan MacDougall in the second inning.
The Deacons took the lead in the bottom half of that inning, scoring on a groundout by Cameron Gill, a single by Houston, and an error.
Wake Forest scored two runs in both the third and fourth. Jack Winnay and Houston had RBI singles in the third, and runs in the fourth came on a balk and a sacrifice fly by Austin Hawke.
King added the last two runs, hitting a solo homer in the sixth and driving in Houston with a single in the seventh. Wake Forest only had eight hits, but also drew 13 walks, including four by Nick Kurtz and three by Jake Reinisch.
Chase Burns (2-0) pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing all three of the Flyers’ runs. He gave up five hits and four walks, with eight strikeouts, and threw 93 pitches.
William Ray pitched two hitless innings, only allowing a walk. David Falco Jr. got the final five outs, only facing four batters because of a strike-out, throw-out situation when he entered the game in the eighth.
Wake Forest 9, Dayton 6
On Sunday, Wake Forest grabbed control with a five-run second inning and added two more in the fourth and seventh before the Flyers made things interesting on their way out of town.
Hawke started the scoring with a two-run double, and Winnay followed that with his second homer of the weekend. Wake’s fifth run of the second inning came on a wild pitch that scored Adam Tellier.
King homered for the second straight game, this one a two-run shot in the fifth. Winnay’s two-run homer, third blast of the weekend, came in the seventh.
Michael Massey (2-0) pitched four innings, allowing two hits — one of them a solo homer by David Mendez. That was the only damage against Massey, who had nine strikeouts and didn’t issue a walk (but had two HBPs) and threw 61 pitches.
Josh Gunther retired all five batters he faced in relief, striking out two. Andrew Koshy allowed a hit and walk to the two he faced, and two-way player Cam Nelson took over for him and retired all four batters he faced.
Zach Johnston pitched the eighth and gave up a two-run homer to Nolan Watson. Blake Morningstar started the ninth and gave up a solo homer to MacDougall, and then a two-run homer to Michael Adair. Morningstar got a strikeout and then walked a batter in the ninth, so the Deacons turned to Falco for the final two outs.