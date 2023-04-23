Deacons explode offensively in last two games to win seventh straight ACC series

Wake Forest’s baseball team was shut out for the first time this season and responded by scoring 40 runs in the ensuing two games. The Deacons (34-6, 16-4 ACC) lost the series opener at Pittsburgh before winning a couple of blowouts over the weekend. It means Wake Forest has won all seven of its ACC series this season and, with Duke sweeping Louisville and Boston College sweeping North Carolina, the Deacons have a 4½ game lead on the Atlantic Division with three ACC series left (including against BC in two weeks). A bit of history was made, too: Junior third baseman Brock Wilken hit a three-run home run on Sunday, the 58th homer of his career. That ties Jamie D’Antona for the most ever in program history. Wake Forest has four non-conference games in the next week; against Coastal Carolina, one of two teams to beat the Deacons in a non-conference game this season, and Appalachian State. The other two games are next weekend against Wofford and High Point. ********** Here is a quick recap of each game this weekend:

Pitt 3, Wake Forest 0

On Friday, Wake Forest put plenty of runners on (six hits and four walks) but never came up with the big hit to drive them in. Tommy Hawke had half of Wake’s hits, going 3-for-5. The Deacons left the bases loaded in the third inning and left two runners on in the first and fifth. All three of Pitt’s runs were charged to Sean Sullivan (5-2), who gave up four hits and three walks in 3 1/3 innings. That’s his shortest stint of the season, coming on the heels of a 3 2/3-inning start against Louisville last weekend (in which he also gave up three runs). Seth Keener pitched 3 2/3 innings in relief to keep the Deacons in it, and Chase Walter and Derek Crum handled the bottom of the eighth. Jayden Melendez and Justin Acal hit solo homers in the first and second innings, respectively. Pitt (17-21, 8-11) added its third run in the fourth on a fielder’s choice.

Wake Forest 23, Pitt 4

On Saturday, scoring three touchdowns and change might be considered a proportional response to being shut out for the first time this season. The Deacons scored in every inning and had 13 runs by the end of the third. Nick Kurtz (4-for-5) and Justin Johnson (5-for-6) did most of the damage, recording nine and eight RBI, respectively. Johnson was a double shy of hitting for the cycle. He had a two-run triple in the first and a grand slam in the second, both of those hits coming with two outs. He added an RBI single and solo homer later. Kurtz had a two-run homer in the second, a three-run homer that was launched into orbit in the third, and a two-run single in the fourth. Thirteen of Wake’s first 19 runs were scored with two outs. Lucas Costello, Pierce Bennett, Adam Cecere, Marek Houston and Hawke all had two-hit days. Pitching mattered in this game, too, with Rhett Lowder (8-0) pitching 6 2/3 and allowing two runs on three hits and three walks. He struck out seven and both runs came on solo homers.

Wake Forest 17, Pitt 1