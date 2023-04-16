Wake Forest’s baseball team ran its winning streak to 10 games and strengthened its grip on the ACC’s Atlantic Division before dropping the series finale at Louisville this weekend.

The Deacons won the first two games of the three-game series, marking the program’s first-ever series win at Louisville. It’s the first time an opponent has won a series at Louisville since the 2021 season.

Wake Forest (31-5, 14-3 ACC) has a five-game lead on second-place Louisville (26-9, 8-7) in the Atlantic Division. The Deacons are also two wins ahead of Virginia in overall ACC wins, as the Cavaliers are 12-6 and leading the Coastal Division.

Wake Forest won the first game by bashing a bunch of homers and won the second game behind a stellar pitching performance.

In your weird fact of the weekend: All 14 runs Wake Forest scored in the first two games came in the third, fourth and fifth innings.

**********

Here is a brief recap of each game this weekend: