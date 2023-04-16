Wake Forest baseball weekend recap
Deacons win sixth straight series of season, first ever at Louisville to keep rolling
Wake Forest’s baseball team ran its winning streak to 10 games and strengthened its grip on the ACC’s Atlantic Division before dropping the series finale at Louisville this weekend.
The Deacons won the first two games of the three-game series, marking the program’s first-ever series win at Louisville. It’s the first time an opponent has won a series at Louisville since the 2021 season.
Wake Forest (31-5, 14-3 ACC) has a five-game lead on second-place Louisville (26-9, 8-7) in the Atlantic Division. The Deacons are also two wins ahead of Virginia in overall ACC wins, as the Cavaliers are 12-6 and leading the Coastal Division.
Wake Forest won the first game by bashing a bunch of homers and won the second game behind a stellar pitching performance.
In your weird fact of the weekend: All 14 runs Wake Forest scored in the first two games came in the third, fourth and fifth innings.
**********
Here is a brief recap of each game this weekend:
Wake Forest 11, Louisville 5
On Friday, Wake Forest scored every run via home runs and all five of them came in a three-inning span.
Brock Wilken hit a three-run homer in the third inning after Louisville had taken an early lead. That was followed by consecutive home runs by Pierce Bennett and Justin Johnson.
With two outs in the fourth, Johnson struck a devastating blow with a two-out grand slam to give the Deacons a 9-1 lead.
Tommy Hawke tacked on a two-run homer in the fifth.
That was all of the run support needed for the duo of Sean Sullivan and Seth Keener.
Sullivan, pitching on short rest, went 3 2/3 innings and allowed five hits and three runs. His three strikeouts in 18 batters faced was well below his season average.
Keener relieved him with five innings of one-hit ball, giving up two runs (one earned) and striking out six. Derek Crum recorded the game’s final out.
Wake Forest 3, Louisville 0
On Saturday, Rhett Lowder bounced back from the worst start of his college career last weekend with a seven-inning gem.
The reigning ACC pitcher of the year improved to 7-0 by scattering five hits in those seven innings. He didn’t issue a walk and struck out nine batters. Lowder, a junior, moved into the program’s top 10 for career wins and is seventh all-time in strikeouts.
Michael Massey recorded a 1-2-3 eighth inning and Camden Minacci notched his ninth save with a hitless ninth.
Catcher Bennett Lee’s homer started the scoring in the third, and Johnson followed with his third homer in two days in the fourth. Johnson was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the fifth to account for Wake’s other run.
Louisville 7, Wake Forest 2
On Sunday, Josh Hartle (6-2) pitched five scoreless innings but surrendered a three-run homer in the sixth and hit two batters with the bases loaded in Louisville’s five-run sixth.
Cole Roland pitched the Deacons out of that jam, but Crum gave up a pair of runs in the seventh to complete Louisville’s scoring.
Wake Forest committed three errors in the game, all of them coming in the innings in which Louisville scored.
Wake Forest held a 2-0 lead early behind Bennett’s RBI single in the first and Lee’s second homer of the weekend, which came in the top of the sixth.