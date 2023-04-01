Deacons run winning streak to eight with first sweep of Clemson since 2016

Wake Forest hadn’t been in a game decided by one run in the first 27 games of its baseball season. Games 28 and 29 were both decided by one, and both were wins at Clemson to give the Deacons their second straight three-game sweep of an ACC foe. Wake Forest (26-3, 10-2 ACC) mashed its way to a Thursday night win in the series opener, and then pulled off a late-innings rally on Friday night and held on through a dicey ninth inning to complete the sweep on Saturday. The Deacons have won eight straight games and play at Elon on Tuesday before their next ACC series comes in a week at home against N.C. State. ********** Here is a recap of Friday and Saturday’s games at Clemson — and here’s the link to the separate story on Thursday night’s game.

Wake Forest 4, Clemson 3

On Friday, Lucas Costello did a lot of the leg work and then Justin Johnson hit the go-ahead RBI single in the ninth inning to clinch the series. Costello hit a solo homer in the first and had an RBI single in the fourth, which put the Deacons ahead 2-0. Clemson (16-13, 2-7) tied the game in the fourth with two runs (aided by an error) and took a 3-2 lead on a sac fly in the sixth. Sean Sullivan was charged with allowing all three runs, though only one of them was earned. Costello tied the game in the eighth with a squeeze bunt, scoring Gio Cueto. In the ninth, Brock Wilken was hit by a pitch and reached second on a sac bunt by Pierce Bennett before Johnson’s single. Closer Camden Minacci pitched around two singles in the bottom of the ninth for his seventh save; Seth Keener (3-0) picked up the win by pitching three scoreless innings in relief.

Wake Forest 6, Clemson 5