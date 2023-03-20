Deacons sweep doubleheader to notch second ACC series win of the season

Wake Forest pitcher Rhett Lowder winds up against Notre Dame this past weekend. (Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)

Sweeping doubleheaders is hard to do in baseball and sweeping three-game ACC series is also hard. In that sense, Wake Forest’s baseball team did one of the two hard things this past weekend. The Deacons won both games against visiting Notre Dame on Saturday, first in a low-scoring game with their ace on the mound, and then riding hot bats for a blowout. Notre Dame won Sunday’s series finale, though, keeping this from being a flawless weekend for Wake Forest (18-3, 4-2 ACC). The Deacons are home against Elon on Tuesday and then have their second straight ACC series in the friendly confines of David F. Couch Ballpark with Miami coming to town this weekend. ********** Here is a quick recap of each game this weekend:

Wake Forest 4, Notre Dame 1 (Game 1)

On Saturday, Rhett Lowder (4-0) only allowed three hits and a walk, leading to Notre Dame’s only run, to notch the series-opening win. Justin Johnson gave Wake Forest an early lead with a home run in the second inning. Lowder allowed the game-tying run in the third, a single by Estevan Moreno. It wasn’t tied for long, as freshman Marek Houston tripled in the fourth, driving in Gio Cueto. Nick Kurtz added a solo homer in the fifth, and Cueto tacked on an insurance run in the eighth when an infield single scored Johnson. Cole Roland got two outs in the eighth before being relieved by Camden Minacci, who picked up his fifth save of the season by recording the last four outs.

Wake Forest 12, Notre Dame 3 (Game 2)

Later Saturday, Wake’s top four batters in the order — Tommy Hawke, Pierce Bennett, Kurtz and Brock Wilken — combined for eight hits, seven runs and six RBI, leading the charge in the Deacons’ 11th game this season scoring double-digit runs. Wake Forest scored in each of the first four innings, leading 8-1 after the fourth. Wilken drove in a run in the first, Cueto stayed hot with a two-run homer in the second, Danny Corona drove in a run in the third and two others scored on an error, and then Kurtz homered in the fourth. Hawke drove in a run in the sixth and Bennett drove in two, and then Kurtz capped the damage in the eighth with an RBI single. That was more than enough for Sean Sullivan (3-1), the lefty transfer from Northwestern who’s slotted into the weekend rotation and keeps racking up strikeouts. He had 11 punchouts against Notre Dame in six innings, allowing one run on two hits and a walk. Seth Keener pitched two scoreless innings in relief, notching four strikeouts. Joe Ariola gave up two runs in the ninth. Notre Dame (9-8, 2-4) committed four errors, which meant six of Wake’s 12 runs were unearned.

Notre Dame 3, Wake Forest 1