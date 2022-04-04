Wake Forest baseball weekend recap

Wake Forest’s offense erupted for a combined 35 runs in the first two games of a baseball series at Boston College this past weekend, though the Deacons lost a one-run game when going for the sweep.

The Deacons (21-7, 6-6 ACC) won an ACC series for the second time this season, both of those coming on the road. Their next two weekend series are at home, against Duke this weekend and Clemson the following weekend – those teams have a combined 5-15 record in ACC play this season.

Here is a recap of each game this weekend:

Wake Forest 15, Boston College 10

If you’re going to give up four runs in the first inning of a series, scoring the next 11 is a good way to right the ship.

That’s what happened in the series opener, with BC (12-16, 2-10) touching up Rhett Lowder (6-1) for four first-inning runs – all of which were unearned.

Brock Wilken first pulled the Deacons even with a grand slam in the fifth inning, and then hit the go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh. His seven-RBI game marked a career-high.

Wake Forest poured on four more runs in the seventh, with Adam Cecere, Pierce Bennett and Danny Corona all driving in a run, and then added three more runs in the eighth. Brendan Tinsman was 4-for-6 with three RBI, hitting a two-run homer in the eighth and an RBI double in the ninth.

BC tagged Wake’s bullpen for six runs (four earned), with Derek Crum and Camden Minacci finishing the ninth.

Lowder wound up with a line of six innings, four unearned runs, seven hits, one walk and seven strikeouts.

Wake Forest 20, Boston College 8

Wake Forest’s onslaught continued with a six-run first inning, as the Deacons scored at least one run in all but two innings.

Wilken had another strong day, going 3-for-5 with three runs and three RBI – including another homer. Batting behind him in the three-spot was Michael Turconi, who was 4-for-5 with six RBI; he hit two-run singles in the fourth and seventh innings.

Freshman centerfielder Tommy Hawke also had a three-hit game, while Nick Kurtz, Jake Reinisch and Bennett all had two hits apiece.

BC narrowed Wake’s lead to 8-4 in the second and cut the deficit to six twice, at 12-6 and 13-7, but the Deacons kept pouring on runs.

Wake Forest needed a staff effort on the mound, with Seth Keener, Gabe Golob, Jacob Grzebinski, Reed Mascolo and Brennen Oxford all taking their turn. Golob (2-0) was given the win; Mascolo pitched the longest, going 3 1/3 and allowing one earned run while striking out five.

Boston College 7, Wake Forest 6

The Deacons started hot again and led 5-1 in the middle of the second inning, but that’s where things turned south in the series finale.

BC scored six runs in three innings against Teddy McGraw, who gave up four hits and walked five. The winning run was Parker Landwehr’s solo home run in the seventh against Eric Adler (0-1).

Cecere hit a two-run triple in the first and Turconi added another two RBI. Wake Forest had 10 hits, but only two of them came in the final four innings.