Wake Forest announces non-conference schedule

Wake Forest has released its non-conference men's basketball schedule, which will see the Deacons open with three straight home games.

The third season under coach Steve Forbes will begin Nov. 7 against Fairfield, followed by a game against Georgia on Nov. 11 as part of a previously announced home-and-home series against the Bulldogs.

The last of the three-game homestand to start the season will be against Utah Valley on Nov. 15, part of the Jamaica Classic that the Deacons will play in later that week in Montego Bay.

Wake Forest will return from the four-team bracket with games against South Carolina State and Hampton on Nov. 23 and 26, respectively, and then have back-to-back games at Wisconsin (Nov. 29) and against LSU in Atlanta (Dec. 10). The long layoff is because final exams at Wake Forest run from Dec. 5-10.

Wake's last non-conference home game will be the only matchup with an in-state opponent: Appalachian State comes to Winston-Salem on Dec. 14. The previously announced game at Rutgers -- also the start of a two-game series -- will close out the non-conference schedule on Dec. 17.

The Deacons went 10-1 in non-conference games last season en route to 25 wins and an NIT berth.

Though it's not listed, Wake Forest will play one exhibition game this season.