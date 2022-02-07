Wake Forest adds linebackers coach

Glenn Spencer has been added to Wake Forest's football coaching staff as linebackers coach, while former linebackers coach Greg Jones will transition into a defensive analyst role.

Spencer comes to Wake Forest after spending the last two seasons as South Florida's defensive coordinator. He previously spent one season on the same staff as new defensive coordinator Brad Lambert, working as Charlotte's defensive coordinator in 2018.

Spencer, who has more than 30 years of coaching experience in college football, has also worked at Florida Atlantic, Oklahoma State, Duke, Georgia Tech and West Georgia.

“We are fortunate to get a football coach with Glenn’s experience and pedigree to join our staff,” coach Dave Clawson said through a news release. “His familiarity with Brad Lambert, coaching at other schools in the Atlantic Coast Conference and recruiting experience around North Carolina and surrounding areas over the course of his career will help our program.”

Jones was Wake Forest's linebackers coach for the past two seasons after ascending to that role from recruiting coordinator. He will work closely with Lambert as a defensive analyst, according to the news release .