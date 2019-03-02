Coleman discussed his commitment with Rivals.com. “The reason why I chose to go to Wake Forest is because of their past success,” he said. “Coach Manning was an All-Star big man and a Hall of Famer who played in the NBA for many years at my position. Coach Manning has also developed big men that have transitioned to the pros successfully. I feel like as a fellow big, I can develop under Coach Manning because of his experience.”

Wake Forest added another emerging talent from the 2019 class on Saturday in the form of 7-foot center Charles Coleman . A late blooming prospect from New England, Coleman is a solid long-term play for Danny Manning and his staff as he should bring the requisite size and stature to compete within a league that is the ACC.

A 7-foot center prospect with a near 7-foot-4 wingspan, Coleman had not been short on receiving overtures from the high-major realm. Just last month, Duke began to show interest, while others including East Carolina, UNLV and a number of New England powers had remained involved throughout.

Wake Forest is getting a hard playing, strong, mobile and active half-court weapon that has begun to develop his offensive skillset. He is best around the basket as a low-post scorer that can score with soft touch over his left shoulder and clean up plays on the weakside glass. He has gotten better at extending the defense with the perimeter jumper as he could potentially evolve into a pick-and-pop threat. Thanks to his length and strength, Coleman should be good as a two-way contributor where he can protect his team’s basket and clean the glass.

The fourth commitment in the 2019 class for Wake Forest, Coleman is another hopeful building block down low for the ACC program. In the fall, he will be joined by Rivals150 forward Ismael Massoud, along with that of the talents of Canadian guard Jahcobi Neath and athletic big man Ody Oguama.