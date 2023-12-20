Deacons wrap up class of 19 freshmen, 3 transfers early in morning of early signing day

Jeremy Hecklinski is Wake's incoming freshman quarterback. (Rivals.com)

Death, taxes and Wake Forest wrapping up a signing day with little drama or suspense. The Deacons had 17 commitments announced before 8 a.m. Wednesday and it wasn’t long after that Wake Forest had wrapped up its Signing Day haul of 19 freshmen and three transfer additions. It’s become commonplace for coach Dave Clawson, who just wrapped up his 10th season at Wake Forest, to have his class announced early in the day and avoid any last-minute announcements. “We are very excited about the collection of young men who decided today to continue their athletic and academic futures at Wake Forest University,” Clawson said through a news release. “This group represents 11 states and a combination of skill sets that will help elevate our program. As always, we value not just their athletic talents, but their commitment to high level academics and strong character.” Here is a rundown of all 22 players Wake Forest signed Wednesday:

Freshmen

QB Jeremy Hecklinski Size: 6-foot, 175. Hometown: Marietta, Ga. One standout stat: Threw for 50 touchdowns this season (15 games). One interesting fact: Will turn 20 years old in July.

DL Camden Hardy Size: 6-3, 223. Hometown: Jacksonville, Fla. One standout stat: Had 10½ sacks in nine games this season. One interesting fact: Son of Kevin Hardy, who won the Butkus Award in 1995 at Illinois and was the No. 2 overall pick in 1996 by the Jaguars.

LB Darius Jones Size: 6-2, 215. Hometown: Baltimore. One standout stat: Had 24 tackles in eight games this season. One interesting fact: Went to the same high school as former Wake Forest receiver Jahmal Banks.

LB Whittman Whaley Size: 6-2, 215. Hometown: Gatlinburg, Tenn. One standout stat: 21 TFLs this season, while also recording 17 touchdowns on offense. One interesting fact: Was a semifinalist for Mr. Football in Tennessee this season.

DB Tayshaun Burney Size: 5-9, 165. Hometown: Tampa, Fla. One standout stat: Had 120 tackles in his career. One interesting fact: Ran 11.06 in the 100-meter dash last spring.

DB Devin Cook Size: 5-11, 165. Hometown: Chesapeake, Va. One standout stat: N/A. One interesting fact: Went to the same high school as Dre Bly.

DL Ameir Glenn Size: 6-foot, 310. Hometown: Fairburn, Ga. One standout stat: Had 223 tackles in the last two seasons. One interesting fact: His team (Langston Hughes) won the 6A state championship last year (2022).

WR Ben Grice Size: 6-foot, 180. Hometown: College Park, Ga. One standout stat: Had 26 touchdowns in his career. One interesting fact: Was committed to play lacrosse at Delaware before opting to play football in college.

DL Josh Harrison Size: 6-2, 230. Hometown: Greenville, S.C. One standout stat: Had 16 sacks in his career. One interesting fact: Had not played football before his sophomore year.

LB Andrew Hines III Size: 6-1, 219. Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga. One standout stat: Had 84 tackles this season. One interesting fact: Participated on the debate team and was also a member of string orchestra, playing the violin.

DL Kendal Howard Size: 6-3, 255. Hometown: Daleville, Va. One standout stat: Had 20 sacks in his junior season. One interesting fact: Won a state championship in discus with a throw of 163 feet, 10 inches.

DB Sam Neely Size: 6-1, 172. Hometown: Matthews, N.C. One standout stat: 20 passes broken-up this season. One interesting fact: Went to the same high school as former Deacon Malik Mustapha.

TE Luca Puccinelli Size: 6-6, 240. Hometown: Richmond, Va. One standout stat: Had 10 catches for 120 yards this season. One interesting fact: Older brother (Andrew) was Hampden-Sydney’s starting quarterback this season and younger brother (Ralphie) is a quarterback for his high school.

DB Myles Turpin Size: 6-foot, 180. Hometown: Ashburn, Va. One standout stat: Had 10 interceptions in his career. One interesting fact: Was named first-team All-Met by the Washington Post earlier this week.

WR Jeremiah Melvin Size: 6-5, 188. Hometown: Fayetteville, N.C. One standout stat: Had 19 touchdowns this season. One interesting fact: Averaged 16.1 points and 7.7 rebounds per game in basketball last season.

DB Jacob Cosby-Mosley Size: 6-foot, 183. Hometown: Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. One standout stat: Had 85 solo tackles in his career. One interesting fact: Was a high school teammate of current Wake Forest wide receiver Micah Mays Jr.

OL Clinton Richard Size: 6-4, 284. Hometown: Hiram, Ga. One standout stat: Ranked as the No. 22 interior OL in the country. One interesting fact: Played both ways and had 39 solo tackles this past season.

OL Jack Hines Size: 6-7, 283. Hometown: Avon, Conn. One standout stat: Was named first-team All-NEPSAC and All-Founders League this season. One interesting fact: Transferred to Avon Old Farms after Tilton dropped football after the 2021 season.

TE Dominic DeLuca Size: 6-6, 250. Hometown: Greenwich, Conn. One standout stat: Had 14 catches for 287 yards this past season. One interesting fact: Was flipped from Temple about a month ago.

Transfers

LB Branson Combs (Southern Illinois) Size: 6-3, 222. Hometown: Evansville, Ind. One standout stat: Had 85 tackles this past season. One interesting fact: Will be 24 years old during the 2024 season.

QB Hank Bachmeier (Boise State/Louisiana Tech) Size: 6-1, 221. Hometown: Murrieta, Calif. One standout stat: Has thrown for 51 touchdowns in his career. One interesting fact: Became the 13th QB in Boise State’s history to throw for 4,000 career yards.