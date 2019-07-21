Wake coaches zeroed in on Virginia WR Banks
Wake Forest coaches have a lot of the 2020 football recruiting class buttoned up, but one spot where they still have a need is at wide receiver. The top target for the Deacs? Arlington (Va.) Bishop...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news