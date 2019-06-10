Wake coaches aim to get Bama OL on campus
Alabama offensive lineman Trent Howard has a lot of interest and coaches trying to get the Briarwood Academy star on campus this summer. Among the schools in the mix and trying to get an unofficial...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news