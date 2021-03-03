DeaconsIllustrated - Wake baseball on pause for at least a week

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Wake Forest’s baseball program will not host Boston College this weekend at David F. Couch Ballpark or travel to Elon on Tuesday, March 9.

These decisions were made out of an abundance of caution following recent COVID-19 test results, subsequent quarantining and contact tracing within the team. The program is adhering to all Wake Forest University, Wake Forest Baptist Health and ACC Medical Advisory Group health and safety protocols.

The Deacons are scheduled to return to the diamond next weekend at Miami on March 12-14.