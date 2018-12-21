Wake and Memphis ready to square off in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, ALA.-- Wake Forest and Memphis square off on Saturday in front of national television audiences. Coaches Dave Clawson and Mike Norvell gave their final thoughts at a pre-game Birmingham...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news