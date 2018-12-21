Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-21 16:51:41 -0600') }} football Edit

Wake and Memphis ready to square off in Birmingham

Kx3homnkeffhrn1kjdww
Clawson, Cameron Glenn and Ryan Anderson pose with the Birmingham Bowl trophy
Kelly Quinlan/DI
Kelly Quinlan • DeaconsIllustrated.com
Managing Editor

BIRMINGHAM, ALA.-- Wake Forest and Memphis square off on Saturday in front of national television audiences. Coaches Dave Clawson and Mike Norvell gave their final thoughts at a pre-game Birmingham...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}