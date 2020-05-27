DeaconsIllustrated - Wake adds Maryland ATH Jones as latest commit

Wake Forest added another piece to the 2021 class on Wednesday with the commitment of DaShawn Jones from Mount St. Joseph's in Baltimore. Jones landed his Wake Forest offer just over a month ago and decided to commit. He projects as a corner in the Deacs defense.

"My parents and I sat down and had a talk for hours about which schools were suitable for me," Jones said. "I slept on the decision and I knew in my heart that Wake Forest is a place I want to be. I called coach Paul Williams and let him know that I would like to commit and he was excited about my decision as was coach Dave Clawson."