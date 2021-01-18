DeaconsIllustrated - Wake adds former Michigan RB Christian Turner

Down an older running back with the departure of Kenneth Walker III to the Big Ten, Wake Forest flipped the tables and landed former Michigan back Christian Turner on Monday. Turner played the majority of his snaps in 2019 for the Wolverines. Turner has two years of eligibility remaining for the Deacs.

He opted out for the 2020 season before opting back in and only playing in one game on special teams this past year.

In 2019 as a sophomore, he ran for 171 yards on 44 carries with a touchdown playing offense in eight games as well as special teams in 10 total games. That season he played 105 snaps on offense with a PFF overall grade of 67.7.

The Buford (Ga.) alum was a top 50 player in Georgia in the 2018 class and he appeared in three games in 2018 rushing for 99 yards on 20 carries. He is the high school teammate of Isaiah Isaac.