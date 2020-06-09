News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-09 22:12:40 -0500') }} football Edit

Virginia ATH Greene pleased with Wake Forest offer

Kelly Quinlan • DeaconsIllustrated
Managing Editor

Ashburn (Va.) athlete Christian Greene picked up his biggest offer to date from Wake Forest as a receiver. Greene plays quarterback in high school but is being recruited at a variety of positions by the various programs that have offered or have interest in him. He spoke with Deacons Illustrated about the offer and what he thinks about Wake Forest.

Greene runs in a for a score during a HS game
Greene runs in a for a score during a HS game
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}