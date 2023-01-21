WINSTON-SALEM — The thunderous jolt inside Joel Coliseum reached its peak on Damari Monsanto’s sixth made 3-pointer of Saturday afternoon.

A Wake Forest crowd of 12,443 rose to its feet, feeling the tide turn as the Deacons pulled within one score, expecting this was the necessary path to extending a 15-game winning streak at home.

No. 10 Virginia reached into its back pocket, pulling out the same trick it had used all game long to provide the silencing dagger in a 76-67 victory against the host Deacons.

“I know everybody talks about their defense, but I think they’re really good on offense,” Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes said. “I guess they showed it when they banged 15 3s on us. … They had a bunch of guys make 3s on us. I didn’t feel like we were guarding them very well at the beginning of the game.

"I know we got off to a pretty good start, but I thought they were just missing. Then, when you see that ball clean, they start to go in.”

Virginia’s 14th and 15th made 3-pointers of the ACC contest provided the difference after a second-half Wake Forest surge pulled the Deacons from the depths of a 19-point deficit to within one score on two different occasions.

Just how much was the 3-ball working for Virginia? The Cavaliers needed 14 minutes to score their first 2-point field goal of the second half.

“To me the most impressive thing a team can do is take the air out of the building in a road game,” Forbes said. “That to me is the best feeling in the world when you shut up the crowd. And they did that in the first half. Not our crowd’s fault; it was the way we were playing. It’s our job to get the crowd going.

"To our credit, we kept going, because it could’ve gotten a little ugly there. They were rolling and I had to burn a couple timeouts. Then we got going, we found our way, started to get some stops.”

Armaan Franklin made a team-high five 3-pointers and posted a double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds as the Cavaliers (15-3 overall, 7-2 ACC) improved to 7-0 this season when he records at least 15 points.

“I just think we couldn’t get over the hump and a good team’s not going to let you do that,” Forbes said. “They’re going to fight. I just felt like we were right there. We had some opportunities to take the lead and then you put some score pressure on them. You could see it kind of building on them.”