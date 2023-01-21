Virginia, 3-ball down Wake Forest
Cavaliers make 15 long-range shots against largest home crowd for Deacons since 2019
WINSTON-SALEM — The thunderous jolt inside Joel Coliseum reached its peak on Damari Monsanto’s sixth made 3-pointer of Saturday afternoon.
A Wake Forest crowd of 12,443 rose to its feet, feeling the tide turn as the Deacons pulled within one score, expecting this was the necessary path to extending a 15-game winning streak at home.
No. 10 Virginia reached into its back pocket, pulling out the same trick it had used all game long to provide the silencing dagger in a 76-67 victory against the host Deacons.
“I know everybody talks about their defense, but I think they’re really good on offense,” Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes said. “I guess they showed it when they banged 15 3s on us. … They had a bunch of guys make 3s on us. I didn’t feel like we were guarding them very well at the beginning of the game.
"I know we got off to a pretty good start, but I thought they were just missing. Then, when you see that ball clean, they start to go in.”
Virginia’s 14th and 15th made 3-pointers of the ACC contest provided the difference after a second-half Wake Forest surge pulled the Deacons from the depths of a 19-point deficit to within one score on two different occasions.
Just how much was the 3-ball working for Virginia? The Cavaliers needed 14 minutes to score their first 2-point field goal of the second half.
“To me the most impressive thing a team can do is take the air out of the building in a road game,” Forbes said. “That to me is the best feeling in the world when you shut up the crowd. And they did that in the first half. Not our crowd’s fault; it was the way we were playing. It’s our job to get the crowd going.
"To our credit, we kept going, because it could’ve gotten a little ugly there. They were rolling and I had to burn a couple timeouts. Then we got going, we found our way, started to get some stops.”
Armaan Franklin made a team-high five 3-pointers and posted a double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds as the Cavaliers (15-3 overall, 7-2 ACC) improved to 7-0 this season when he records at least 15 points.
“I just think we couldn’t get over the hump and a good team’s not going to let you do that,” Forbes said. “They’re going to fight. I just felt like we were right there. We had some opportunities to take the lead and then you put some score pressure on them. You could see it kind of building on them.”
After seeing its lead sliced to a point, Virginia responded with a 13-5 run, fueled by 3-pointers from Reece Beekman and Franklin, effectively shutting the door on any further hopes for a comeback. The Cavaliers shot 44% as a team from 3-point range with six different players connecting from deep.
“Credit to them shooting the ball that well,” Wake Forest guard Cameron Hildreth said. “They’re a good team, obviously. Like coach said all week, we’ve got to make sure we contest their shots. I feel like a couple times we slacked on doing that.”
Monsanto finished with 25 points, making seven of his 15 attempts from 3-point range, Hildreth poured in 16 points and seven rebounds and Tyree Appleby finished with 13 points to pace the Deacons (14-6, 6-3), who saw their four-game ACC winning streak snapped in front of their biggest home crowd of the season.
“This was my 14th year and this was the best Wake Forest crowd that I think I’ve experienced in my time here,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said. “It was live. You could feel it. Plays needed to be made down the stretch.”
Wake Forest trailed 42-32 at halftime following an up-and-down first half that left Forbes unimpressed with his team’s defense.
“I thought our fight was tremendous,” Forbes said. “Played really good defense in the second half. Didn’t play very good defense in the first half and that’s why the score was what it was. I felt pretty good at halftime, only being down 10. We went plus-9 in the last five minutes, kind of got us back in it. We came out in the second half and went plus-4. We had the game going like we wanted it to go but timely shots. … I just thought they made some big timely threes.
A Hildreth layup pushed the Deacons in front 14-12 about 8 1/2 minutes into the game, the final in a series of first-half lead changes.
That’s when the Franklin show commenced and the Cavaliers rattled off a 22-1 run to take a 34-15 stranglehold of the contest. Franklin drained four 3-pointers and provided 16 points during the roughly 5 1/2 minute stretch. Wake Forest went cold on the offensive end, missing seven straight shot attempts during the Virginia run.
With the Deacons in desperate need of some type of spark, Monsanto turned the ignition on a 15-5 response that cut the deficit to single digits at 39-30 late in the opening half. Monsanto provided 11 of the points behind a trio of 3-pointers.
“It was the only thing that kept us in the game,” Forbes said. “He made some incredibly hard shots. I just thought they had us discombobulated. We were unsettled but a lot of that had to do with the way we were guarding. You don’t have a lot of confidence in what you’re doing when they’re going down and scoring every time and you’re coming down and trying to make some incredibly hard shot just to keep (the deficit) at 15.”
Kihei Clark supplied 12 points and Isaac McKneely posted 11 points for the Cavaliers.