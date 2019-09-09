Va. CB Nigel Williams becomes No. 17 for the Demon Deacons
It was just under a month ago the last time we heard from Nigel Williams, a CB target from Collegiate (Va.) that was nearing the start of his senior season.
Williams was very high on Wake Forest, but was still in the process of evaluating his options.
He finished those evaluations over the weekend, and went public with his commitment to Wake Forest on Monday night by way of social media.
Williams becomes the 17th commitment for the Deacons in the 2020 class.
"I like the facilities, I like the coaches, and the campus is really nice too," he said in an interview last month. "Their new indoor practice facility and stadium in general are just really impressive. The feel of the campus is, too. It has that feel of everything being so close, but at the same time are super close to everything as well."
Look for more on Nigel's decision to commit to Wake Forest in the days to come.