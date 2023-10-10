WINSTON-SALEM – Wake Forest could get some key players back in the next few weeks, coach Dave Clawson said Tuesday.

That was the good news and there was corresponding bad news.

Clawson said that he’d be “surprised” if three potential starters — wide receiver Donavon Greene, offensive guard Nick Sharpe and linebacker Chase Jones — played in the final seven games.

“I think all (three) of those guys are going to be out for the year,” Clawson said. “I’d be shocked if we get Donnie, Chase, Nick (back this season).”

Jones is a two-year captain and hasn’t played this season. He suffered an injury before the season opener; it’s been said he is in protocol, which refers to concussion protocol, though the exact injury hasn’t been disclosed.

Greene suffered a right knee injury on the first day of fall camp and it was termed a 3-5 month injury. Sharpe started the first two games but was injured, with the initial word in mid-September that he’d miss 6-8 weeks.

About that good news:

- Offensive tackle Spencer Clapp is expected to practice Wednesday. The seventh-year lineman played left tackle against Elon and Georgia Tech, but has struggled with an apparent foot injury.

- Running back Justice Ellison practiced in a limited capacity Tuesday. He suffered an ankle injury at the end of Wake’s game against Georgia Tech and aggravated it on one of the first two plays against Clemson, exiting and not returning in Saturday’s 17-12 loss.

- Receiver Jaydn Girard practiced Tuesday; he’s a second-year player who didn’t play last season and was out for all of fall camp.

- Safety Davaughn Patterson “should start practicing next week,” Clawson said. The freshman hasn’t played in Wake’s last two games.

- Safety Brendon Harris should be back in November. He hasn’t played since Wake’s win over Vanderbilt, in which he scored a special teams touchdown against his former team.