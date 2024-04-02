Wake Forest got eight hits and seven RBI from the top four batters of its lineup in a 9-2 win over UNC Greensboro on Tuesday night at David F. Couch Ballpark.

The win is a bit of a cleanser for the Deacons (18-10), who were swept by UNC this past weekend.

Wake’s top two batters, Marek Houston and Adam Tellier, both homered, had three-hit games and drove in two runs. Nick Kurtz and Jack Winnay, batting third and fourth, respectively, also had homers, with Kurtz’s homer being a two-run shot and him walking twice, too.

The Deacons’ other RBI came from Seaver King, who drove in the first runs of the game when he hit a two-run homer in the second. Wake’s first eight runs came on homers, and the only run that wasn’t scored via homer came on a single by Tellier in the eighth.

It was notable not only because of the top of Wake’s lineup producing, but because among the nine pitchers used were two relievers who made their season debuts.

Crawford Wade pitched the fifth inning, allowing one hit and getting two groundouts and a flyout, only needing seven pitches in facing four batters. Cole Roland pitched the ninth, recording a 1-2-3 inning with groundouts sandwiching a strikeout.

Ben Shenosky (3-2) started and pitched two scoreless innings. Blake Morningstar also went two scoreless innings. Both of UNCG’s runs were charged to Cam Nelson, who started the game in right field and pitched in the eighth.

Andrew Koshy, Joe Ariola and David Falco Jr. also had scoreless appearances, and Will Gervase faced three batters without recording an out.