The nation’s leading rebounder, Kevin Marfo has found no shortage of college suitors since placing his name into the Transfer Portal last week. Arguably the top graduate-transfer available, Marfo has taken the first step towards finding his college home for the fall.

“Of the forty or so schools that have contacted me over the past week, I believe these sixteen schools have the best situation to offer me,” Marfo said. “Pending the COV-19 situation being resolved, I will begin scheduling visits with the respective schools.”

In no rush to make a decision, look for Marfo to wait out the ban on off and on campus recruiting. Once it is settled, a date that is currently set for April 15, a handful of visits are expected to be taken before he comes to a decision later in the spring.

Wherever he decides should expect an instant producer around the basket. Beginning his college career at George Washington before competing the past two years at Quinnipiac, Marfo is coming off a season where he averaged 10.2 points and 13.3 rebounds. The 6-foot-8 center is one of the top rebounders in the college game and could be the final piece to any contending team’s roster building purposes.