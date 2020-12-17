DeaconsIllustrated - Top 50 Julian Phillips making waves, eager for visits to resume

Julian Phillips emerged early in his high school career as one of the most talented prospects in the country in the 2022 class. Over the past year, he’s moved into the top 50 in the Rivals150 as the No. 34 overall prospect. It’s not just potential with Phillips. Before his season was paused earlier this month, the four-star prospect started the season with three straight games going over 20 points in helping his team to a 2-1 record. The 6-foot-7 versatile small forward has a recruitment that has him with well over a dozen scholarship offers. Among the schools hitting him the hardest right now are Alabama, Clemson, Florida State, Ohio State and Wake Forest. Phillips also mentioned that North Carolina has come into the picture in the past couple months.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Alabama: “It’s a great basketball program with a great coaching staff. They like my game too and how can play multiple positions and defend different positions too.” Clemson: “I took a visit to Clemson for a football game last season. They’ve always said they like how I play and how I play on both ends of the floor. They think I can help their program.” Florida State: “I know they have a great history under Coach (Leonard) Hamilton. I talk to Coach (Steve) Smith a lot. He tells me my length and versatility can fit in nicely there and be one of the big, versatile forwards they play there.” North Carolina: “I still don’t have an offer from North Carolina, but I do still talk to Coach (Steve) Robinson probably once a week. He usually calls me on Thursdays and calls it Tarheel Thursdays. He tells me about their program and how they run things there. I’m not sure if they are close. He told me coming into it that it wasn’t going to be a situation where they were going to offer right away. He said he wants to build a relationship and get to know me.” Ohio State: “I think Ohio State is a great school. I think they have a good program and a good coaching staff. They’ve been telling me how my game can fit into their program with my versatility.” Wake Forest: “I think it’s a really good new staff. Coach (B.J.) McKie is from South Carolina. It’s a great program too.”

RIVALS REACTION