WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Following Friday night’s 24-18 win over North Carolina, three Wake Forest football players have earned ACC Player of the Week recognition.



Wide receiver Sage Surratt, safety Nasir Greer and defensive end Carlos “Boogie” Basham were all recognized on Monday by the ACC.



Surratt, a 6-3, 215-pound redshirt sophomore from Lincolnton, N.C. (Lincolnton), had nine receptions for a career-high 169 yards in the win over North Carolina. Surratt’s 157 yards receiving in the first half was the most by an FBS receiver in the first half of a game this year and a Wake Forest school record for a first half. Surratt had a 51-yard reception in the second quarter to mark his fifth consecutive game with a touchdown catch.



"I was just trying to do my job and execute the plays that we run,” said Surratt. “We had a great performance by the O-line and that opened up (passing lanes) for Jamie to throw some really good balls. He was throwing some really good deep balls to me and I was just trying to make a play on them."



Basham, a 6-5, 275-pound redshirt junior defensive end from Roanoke, Va. (Northside). had five total tackles and a career-best 2.5 sacks against UNC. Each of his sacks led to North Carolina being forced to punt the ball away. Basham was instrumental in helping the Wake Forest defense hold North Carolina to two-for-16 third down conversions and just 71 first half total offense yards. The Tar Heels did not cross the 50-yard line until there were under four minutes to play in the third quarter.



Greer, a 6-0, 200-pound sophomore from Rex, Ga. (Stockbridge), had a career-high 10 tackles vs. North Carolina including five solos and five assists. He added a pass break-up and a forced fumble which was recovered on the North Carolina 20. Greer made the tackle on the UNC running back following a 17-yard gain and forced the fumble. It was recovered by Luke Masterson and Jamie Newman scored on a five-yard run moments later for the Deacons’ first score of the game.



Wake Forest improved to 3-0 with the win and will now host Elon on Saturday, September 21 at noon at BB&T Field. It will be Homecoming on the Wake Forest campus.

