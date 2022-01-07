The re-flourishing of Alondes Williams

The phone is handed to Alondes Williams after a morning practice and his greeting from the other end is one word, repeated twice.

“Hello, hello, hello,” says Wake Forest’s breath of fresh air and leading scorer.

It’s the same refreshing energy that’s obvious when, before a preseason interview, he busts out a freestyle dance in the hallway outside of Wake Forest’s practice gym – accompanied by an invite to join him.

This is Alondes Williams, oozing confidence and enjoying the freedom that comes with his fresh start at Wake Forest. It’s an infectious energy that quickly won over his Deacons teammates in the summer, just as it’s earned the affection of a fan base hungry for success.

It’s a success that, through 15 games, has been devoured – by Wake Forest as a team and by Williams as an individual. The Deacons, at 12-3 heading into Saturday’s game against Syracuse, have doubled last season’s COVID-mired win total and appear, at the least, capable of reaching the program’s second post-season berth in the last 12 seasons.

Leading the way is Williams, who’s second in the ACC in scoring (20.1 points per game), first in assists (5.1), fifth in field goal percentage (54.7) and eighth in assist-turnover ratio (1.93).

You might be surprised those numbers come from the same player who averaged 6.3 points across 55 games in the last two seasons at Oklahoma, and one who spent two years at Triton College – a junior college outside of Chicago – before that.

It’s no surprise, though, to the coaches who had him at those stops.

“I always thought with him, he just has always played the game how I think it should be played. And there’s no greater compliment you can give somebody than that,” said Steve Christiansen, who coached Williams at Triton and is now an assistant at Northern Illinois.

“Obviously this marriage is working, and … the main way it worked out is his strengths with Wake Forest’s weaknesses, and so he’s getting a ton of minutes and he’s making the most of the minutes,” said Jim Molinari, an assistant coach at Oklahoma during Williams’ two seasons and now an assistant at Boston College.

“Usually, in most players’ deal, minutes is the huge thing because usually it leads to a sense of confidence and security that lets them show who they are.”

At Triton College

Christiansen recruited the son of Williams’ high school coach, Tyrone "Rock" Lewis, the coach of Riverside High School in Milwaukee.

But when Lewis called Christiansen in the summer between Williams’ junior and senior seasons, he was a little surprised.

“I’m like, ‘Rock, nobody really thinks about going to junior college before their senior year,’” Christiansen said.

But Lewis insisted, and that gave Christiansen an early inroad to Williams’ recruitment. Christiansen figures he made the 90-mile drive to Milwaukee about six times to cultivate the relationship.

“We had him off the table before any of the big boy JUCOs really even started their recruitment of him,” Christiansen said. “That was a special two years for me, man. That kid, he had a ton to do with it.”

Christiansen said an indication of chemistry on a team is how long after practice players stick around – and said in Williams’ two seasons, his team never seemed to want to leave the gym.

He also isn’t interested in taking credit for actually teaching him much.

(by now, I assume, you’ve heard of the ManMan nickname and its origin)

“I can sit here and tell you I coached ManMan for two years, and I coached him, but believe me man, I’m not dumb enough to try to tell you or anybody else I taught him any of that stuff,” Christiansen said. “That was just about empowering him to go – ‘God made you a good basketball player, you don’t need me to screw that up.’”

Empowering Williams meant, ultimately, Triton winning the NJCAA Division II championship in 2018, his freshman season. Williams had 22 points and seven rebounds in the title game.

As a sophomore, Triton moved up to the Division I level of junior colleges and went 30-4. Williams’ averages in his second and final season at Triton were 17.7 points per game, 7.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists, while shooting 50.4% from the field and 40.4% on 3-pointers.

The junior college route is the road less traveled for a multitude of reasons, but there’s something to be said for players like Williams who make it through to the other side.

And there’s something to be said for having a coach who’s familiar with the path, too.

“They just, they know the struggle. They know how hard JUCO players work and they’ve just got more freedom,” Williams said.

The freedom Williams has is apparent. Which means it isn’t surprising to see him excel under Steve Forbes, who coached at the JUCO level for 11 seasons.

“This isn’t an aberration. This is who this dude is,” Christiansen said. “This was all about just opportunity and getting to play with confidence and being empowered by the coaching staff there. The Oklahoma ManMan, he wasn’t – he didn’t just like, have a good summer on his way to Wake.

“This is who this dude is.”