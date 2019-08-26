News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-26 21:48:32 -0500') }} football Edit

The latest on in-state WR Patterson as his Sr. season begins

F80mbiswguqd81gaeh7y
Russell Johnson • DeaconsIllustrated
Recruiting Writer

In today's world, having a quiet recruitment normally means one of two things: said recruit has fallen down the pecking order at all of the schools that were at one point pushing hard for him, or s...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}